Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar’s huge revelation, says she is suffering from thyroid; declares husband Rohanpreet Singh ‘God’; ex-suitor of Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif

Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar on Saturday sensationally revealed how she had been suffering from ‘major thyroid’ that had led to her suffering of anxiety problems.

Reacting to a contestant’s gut-wrenching performance, Neha said, “Career-wise, I have got the best life. As for personal life, I’ve got the best family. Then I have got a God-like husband. Who can be happier than me.”

Neha then dropped a bombshell about her long suffering from thyroid as she said, “What happens is that you can’t do much about your body. I have a major thyroid, which has caused me anxiety over the years. I’ve always struggled because of thsi problem during LIVE performances when my heart rates shoot up.”

Neha broke down once again as she shared her personal trauma. Her fellow judge, Vishal Dadlani, reached out to her to comfort her.

Neha was reacting to a performance of contestant Anushka, who had earlier said how she suffered from anxiety problems during LIVE performances.

Neha tied the knot with Rohanpreet Singh in Delhi last year before the couple flew to Dubai on a honeymoon. Rohanpreet had shot to fame by taking part in a reality show before participating in another reality show as a suitor of former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif.

Rohanpreet had made an appearance on this season of Indian Idol where he had revealed how his marriage with Neha had changed his life forever. He had said that Neha catapulted to new stardom, which he could not envisage without her. This had made Neha emotional, who had later taken to Instagram to share an emotional note. Neha had written, “He Made me Cry.”

Earlier, Vishal Dadlani had also broken down recalling one of his recent phone conversations with his mother.