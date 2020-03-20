Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar’s extraordinary support to PM Modi on Janta Curfew hours after releasing hit song with Himanshi Khurana aka Punjab’s Aishwarya Rai and Asim Riaz

Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar has thrown her weight behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his announcement for a day-long curfew to fight the menace of coronavirus on 22 March. Days after Neha faced mocking on The Kapil Sharma Show in the presence of Archana Puran Singh, Neha took to Instagram to urge her fans to support the Janta Curfew iniative announced by Modi.

She wrote, “चलिए यह करते हैं 🇮🇳🙏🏼 Also do you know what we’ve to do from 5 pm to 5:05 pm on the same day? Let’s do that as well! 👏🏼 #BeSafe #StaySafe #StayAtHome 🙏🏼 And Plz Make sure you don’t let your 60+ Family Members/Friends and Kids go out. Give them so much love at home that they don’t wanna leave home only ❤️”

Modi on Thursday had said in his address to the nation that Indians must stay indoors from 7 AM to 9 PM on Sunday as part of what he said was Janta Curfew. Modi also asked Indians to stand in their balconies and windows at 5 pm on 22 March to express their gratitude to those maintaining essential services by ringing bells, sounding sirens, clapping or clanging utensils.

Neha Kakkar’s video with Himanshi Khurana aka Punjab’s Aishwarya Rai and Asim Riaz has occupied the number 1 position on YouTube within hours of its release. Neha’s video titled Kalla Sohna Hai was released on Thursday evening and within hours of its release, the video clocked more than six million views on YouTube, trending at number 1 position. This is the first time this year’s Bigg Boss’ first runner-up Asim Riaz and his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana featured together in a video.

Neha was recently in the news because of wedding rumours with Aditya Narayan. The famous Bollywood singer is popular for the songs Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12, Kala Chashma, Kar Gayi Chull, Manali Trance and Dilbar Redux.