Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar’s brother scores big with Kevin Pietersen days after Oscar-winner AR Rahman found himself in awe of former England cricketer

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen recently made plenty of headlines after Oscar-winning Indian music legend AR Rahman found himself in awe of him as he grooved to a popular to 1993 Tamil song. Days later, Pietersen appears to have become a fan of Indian Idol Neha Kakkar’s brother Tony Kakkar. This was after the former England batsman recorded another TikTok video to song Dheeme Dheeme from film Pati Patni Aur Woh featuring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. This prompted a cute exchange between Pietersen and Tony on Instagram.

In the video shared by Pietersen, the former England batsman was seen trying some of his favourite shots with Dheeme Dheeme track playing in the background. While sharing the video, Pietersen wrote, “Cricket GLADIATOR!”

His post did not go unnoticed by Neha Kakkar’s brother, who reproduced the video and thanked him for choosing his track. Tony wrote, “I am a huge fan @kp24 . Glad you like my song ♥️” The cricketer, known as KP, replied, “EAH BRO!!!! 🤙🏽🤙🏽🤙🏽”

KP later also shared another TikTok video with a Punjabi bhangra song playing in the background. This prompted even Frank Lampard, current Chelsea coach, to comment, “Quality KP 😂😂😂”. Another user Conor Mccreedy wrote, “Lockdown taking its toll 😂”

Last week, Kevin Pietersen’s performance had left even AR Rahman in awe, prompting him to share the adorable video on his Instagram page.

The song Ottagathai Kattiko had become a massive hit after the film Gnetleman was released in 1993. The film had featured Arjun and Madhoo in lead roles. The film was also made in Hindi featuring Chiranjeevi and Juhi Chawla. The Hindi version of the song Ottagathai Kattiko was called Roop Suhana Lagta Hai, which too had become a rage after the film was released in 1994.

Kevin represented England in 104 Test matches and scored 8,181 runs with 23 centuries. In ODI, the South Africa born player made 4,440 runs in 136 matches and scored nine tons.