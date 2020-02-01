Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar wins hearts with Rs 2 lakh help for award-winning fireman

Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar has once again earned plaudits on social media for her incredible magnanimity after she decided to help an elderly fire-fighter from Kolkata with Rs 2 lakh. Neha stunned everyone with her announcement during a special episode of Indian Idol to commemorate India’s Republic Day.

Sony TV’s singing reality show had invited several unsung heroes. Bipin Ganatra, a fireman was one of them. Recipient of Padma Shri award, Ganatra told the Indian Idol judges how he had dedicated his life to saving people in distress.

Neha asked him, “Sir, I would like to ask you one thing. Because you work so hard and save everyone’s life. Have you ever gone on holiday?” The fireman replied, “I’ve never thought anything for myself. I am for the word and the world is for me.”

Neha said, “Sir, I want you to live for yourself. I would like to give you Rs 2 lakh.” A visibly overwhelmed Ganatra told Neha that her incredible gesture will inspire many others to think of taking up noble causes to serve humanity.

This is not the first time Neha has come forward to help individuals. Earlier, she had reportedly helped Indian Idol contestant Sunny Hindustani with Rs 1 lakh. Sunny, who polished shoes at a railway station in Punjab before taking part in the reality show, has stunned everyone with his soulful singing performance.

Earlier, Neha had donated Rs 2 lakh to one musician, Roshan Ali, who played tabla with the late legendary singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. However, he had to be bed-ridden after being paralysed.

The famous Bollywood singer, who’s currently in Mauritius to perform at a live event, is popular for singing Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12, Kala Chashma, Kar Gayi Chull, Manali Trance and Dilbar Redux.