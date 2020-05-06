Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar vows to spend fun time with Krushna Abhishek of The Kapil Sharma Show, fellow judges and Aditya Narayan after lockdown ends

Forced to stay indoors for over 40 days due to the nationwide lockdown, Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar has vowed to spend fun time with Krushna Abhishek of The Kapil Sharma Show, friend Aditya Narayan and fellow judges Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya restrictions are lifted. She promised Aditya to see him ‘soon’ after the Indian Idol host likened the time spent with her to ‘beautiful moments.’

Neha Kakkar took to Instagram to post a series of photos of herself having a good laugh with Aditya, Krushna, Vishal and Himesh on the sets of the Indian Idol show. In one photo, Neha could be seen holding Aditya’s hand. Dressed in black lace lehenga choli with sequins work all over, Neha looked stunning. To complete her look, the singing sensation had left her hair open in loose curls, while the makeup was subtle and natural.

Her caption read, “Me Right after #Lockdown is Over!”

Responding to Neha, Aditya wrote, “How lucky we are, to share these beautiful moments of life together along with the best team. I hope you are safe and healthy. Take care and see you soon Nehu.” Neha replied, “Sooo truee aadi 👌🏼😇 See you.”

Neha’s brother Tony Kakkar wrote, “Most beautiful girl ♥️” Vishal, for his part, wrote, “Miss you, @nehakakkar. Hope you and the family are safe and secure and that you’re not stressing out too much. It will all be fine, soon.”

Neha’s camaraderie with Aditya on the sets of Indian Idol had dominated social media conversations for several weeks. There were also rumours that both of them will get married on national TV. However, Neha had later clarified that there was no truth in those rumours.

Neha had also appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show last year when Krushna had left her red-faced by cracking many jokes at her expense. Krushna had declared Neha the Archana Puran Singh of the Indian Idol show.