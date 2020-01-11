Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar began to tremble on national TV after she hugged the inspiration behind Deepika Padukone’s latest release Chhapaak, which is based on the struggle of the acid attack victim Laxmi Agarwal. After hugging Laxmi, Neha said that she was trembling after learning about her tragic past and extraordinary resilience even in the face of extreme adversity.

Laxmi, who was a guest on the Indian Idol show with Deepika, said that she always aspired to take part in Sony TV’s singing reality show but her ambition was cut short by the acid attack in 2005.

Laxmi gave a rendition of an old Bollywood track leaving everyone including the judges in tears. This prompted Neha to leave her chair and walk up to Laxmi. “I am trembling right now,” said Neha after hugging Laxmi Agarwal, who said that she could feel how the Indian Idol judge was trembling. Neha continued, “All I have to say is that you’re an inspiration not only to Indian women but to women all over the world. Not just women, but you inspire everyone in this world.”

Neha continued, “The way you are happy right now, you must always remain like this. We all draw inspiration from you. You should always continue to sing this beautifully.”

Laxmi told Neha, “You too continue to sing this beautifully.”

The release of Chhapaak had courted several controversies, first by Deepika extending her support to the victims of JNU terror attack followed by a legal notice by Laxmi’s real-life lawyer for not getting due credit in the film.

The Hindutva gang had threatened to boycott the film with Union Minister Smriti Irani too launching an extraordinary attack against the Bollywood actress. Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court directed the makers of Chhapaak to give due credits to Laxmi’s real-life lawyer in the film.