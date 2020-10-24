Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar on Saturday exchanged the wedding vows with former singing reality show contestant Rohanpreet Singh in a private ceremony in Delhi. Singh had also taken part in a reality show as a suitor of ex-Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif.

Neha tying knots with Rohanpreet finally ended all the speculations as some had begun to doubt the media hype being created around her wedding. Neha’s fellow Indian Idol judge, Vishal Dadlani, too had wondered if her own social media posts around her wedding was to promote her maiden video with Rohanpreet.

However, Vishal congratulated Neha on Saturday as he wrote, “I’m so sorry I can’t be there today, @nehakakkar. Heartbroken to miss it, but I didn’t have a choice. :/ Love to the both of you and congratulations to the whole family!”

According to reports, the newly-wed couple will host a huge reception in Rohanpreet’s home state of Punjab later.

Neha and earlier inundated her Instagram timeline with pre-wedding photos of herself with Rohanpreet. The photos amply captured her excitement and deep love for Rohanpreet.

Not too long ago, Rohanpreet had called Neha his ‘most beautiful doll.’ Several media reports had recently claimed that Neha was all set to get married later this month.

While Neha is arguably the biggest Bollywood female singer of her generation, Rohanpreet shot to fame after taking part in a singing reality show, India’s Rising Star, where he was declared the first runner-up. He had also taken part in this year’s Colors TV reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge as one of the suitors for Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif.