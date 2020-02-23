Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar gets smitten by Mauritius man’s stare, revelation may cause heartache to Aditya Narayan

There have been plenty of speculations over Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar reportedly getting married to the singing reality show’s host Aditya Narayan. However, the report was rubbished by singer Udit Narayan, who sensationally revealed that the couple’s on-air wedding was a gimmick to boost the TRP of the Sony TV’s singing reality show. Days later, Neha shared a photo of a man selling coconut water in Mauritius with a profound admiration for him. Her praise for the Mauritius man is bound to cause heartache to Aditya, who’s been wooing Neha for a long time on the Sony TV show.

Sharing a couple of photos of herself while standing next to a man, Neha Kakkar wrote on Instagram, “Every Girl should have a Guy in her life who Looks at her the way This #NariyalPani wala bhaiya Looking at Me!”

Her post received instant approval from sister Sonu Kakkar and brother Tony. While Sonu only wrote ‘Awww,’ Tony commented, “You so pretty and Caption ek number.” Both left a black heart emoji at the end of their comments.

Neha was recently in the news after she shared a hard-hitting Instagram widely perceived to be aimed at her ex-boyfriend Himansh Kohli. The Bollywood singing sensation had threatened her ex-boyfriend Himansh Kohli to stop using her name for cheap fame failing which, she will be compelled to expose the latter’s family.

Neha was perhaps reacting to a recent interview by Himansh, who had told a newspaper that he was wrongly projected as the ‘villain’ after his break-up with Neha. He had also complained that Neha had moved on in life and not cared to give her relationship with him a chance.

Veteran Bollywood singer Udit Narayan had recently revealed that his son Aditya Narayan’s wedding on the sets of Indian Idol last week was a fake affair to boost the reality show’s ratings. This was after a leaked video showed Aditya and Neha exchanging wedding vows in the presence of other Indian Idol judges Vishal Dadlani and contestants of the singing reality show. To make the affair real, the makers of the reality show had also hired a Hindu priest to conduct the wedding rituals. The priest was seen chanting mantras to solemnise the marriage.

On the work front, Neha recently released her music video Goa Beach, which has clocked 28 million views on YouTube.