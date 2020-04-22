Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar drops bombshell on facing insults in Bollywood; weeks after being ridiculed by Kiku Sharda of The Kapil Sharma Show

Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar has often earned plaudits for being sensitive to people in distress by volunteering to help those in need. Several weeks ago, she won million hearts by coming forward to help this year’s Indian Idol winner Sunny Hindustani with Rs 1 lakh so that he could shift his mother to a decent house. One reason why Neha has always been at the forefront of helping people in distress is largely due to her own poverty-stricken childhood. On Monday, the popular singer revealed how she was once ridiculed by people in Bollywood as she faced taunts of being uneducated. Her revelation came just weeks after Kiku Sharda of The Kapil Sharma Show triggered a full-blown controversy by cracking a joke on Neha’s short height.

Forced to stay in isolation due to the nationwide lockdown, Neha and her brother Tony Kakkar decided to pleasantly surprise their fans with an unscheduled LIVE show on Instagram. Her LIVE show became hugely popular as Neha opened up about many aspects of her life, otherwise unknown to her fans.

Just before Tony informed that their Instagram was about to conclude, the brother-sister duo recalled a time when they had to face public insults for being uncouth and uneducated. Tony said that people in Bollywood hurled insults at him and his sister by saying, “who are these ganwaars (uneducated) from Delhi?” This prompted Neha to add that those critics would be so disappointed seeing the Kakkar family’s success in Bollywood today.

Neha Kakkar has been forced to live in quarantine following a nationwide lockdown to fight the spread of coronavirus. She had joined her brother to pleasantly surprise her fans with an Instagram LIVE.

Neha had also revealed on how one should deal with physical shortcomings such as her short height. The popular singer had said that the current lockdown had made her immensely matured forcing her to reflect on life in general. She had said, “I have grown a lot in this lockdown period. Grown not in terms of age but experience.” The famous Bollywood singer then said that she learnt to appreciate God’s gift. She told her fans to not worry about what appeared to be shortcomings in life.

“You need to convince yourself that you are the most beautiful person. So what I have a short height. I know that I am the most beautiful person. And this is the approach you should also have,” Neha had added.

Neha Kakkar had to face jibes for her short height particularly in December last year when Kiku Sharda of The Kapil Sharma Show and comedian Gaurav Gera made fun of her short height in a spoof video. In a strongly-worded message, Neha had expressed her displeasure at both Kiku and Gaurav mocking her height and looks.

Her hard-hitting social media post had read, “Shame on these people for creating such negative and insulting content! My people know how much I appreciate comedy on me and otherwise but this one is ridiculous! Stop using my name, stop enjoying, dancing and acting to my songs if you hate me so much. Thankless people.”

Neha’s last music collaboration saw her teaming with Yo Yo Honey Singh for Moscow Suka video, which has clocked more than 21 million views on YouTube alone.