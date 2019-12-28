Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar on Friday took to Instagram to announce that Forbes India had included her in its list of Top 100 celebrities. Neha, who will be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend, later told her brother Tony that his profound note had left her emotional. Neha also left other big celebrities such as Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, top Indian cricketers, actress Disha Patani among others. Neha was ranked 29th in the list of top 100 Indian celebrities, while Ranbir, Shahid and Disha were given 45th, 36th and 43rd ranking respectively. Disha Patani’s actor boyfriend Tiger Shroff was ranked 40th on the list. Ranbir’s rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt was the highest-ranking female celebrity as she was placed at the number 8 in the overall list.

Neha wrote on Instagram, “I have been working since the age 4 and today where I am and what I have achieved has been possible because of Hard work, Lords Blessings, Family and All My #Nehearts Love!! Thank you @forbesindia.”

Reacting to the news, Neha’s brother Tony Kakkar wrote, “This small girl is much bigger than even you can ever imagine or know about her..To do everything on her own.. in this male centric world and that too on her own terms is beyond words.” Neha shared the Instagram note of her brother and wrote, “This made me emotional.”

Placing Neha at 29th rank, Forbes India wrote, “While Neha Kakkar fell off the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list in 2018, her rank went from 64 in 2017 to 29 in 2019. Kakkar had among the most live shows this year, and sang for hit songs such as Yo Yo Honey Singh’s ‘Makhna’. Kakkar has one of the highest number of Instagram followers for any Indian musician. On the 2018 and 2019 seasons of Indian Idol, she has cultivated the image of an ’emotional’ judge.”