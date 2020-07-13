“India media captured by fascist interests”: Rahul Gandhi on state of Indian media after India Today anchor’s rant against Sonia Gandhi triggers backlash

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has said that the ‘narrative of lies is tearing India apart’ adding that the Indian media had been ‘captured by fascist interests.’ His hard-hitting observation on the state of Indian media came hours after India Today anchor Rahul Gandhi faced a widespread backlash from Congress supporters for his rant against Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

In a series of tweets, Rahul Gandhi wrote, “Today a large part of the Indian news media has been captured by fascist interests. A hate filled narrative is being spread by television channels, whatsapp forwards and false news. This narrative of lies is tearing India apart.”

His subsequent tweet read, “I want to make our current affairs, history and crisis clear and accessible for those interested in the truth. From tomorrow, I’ll be sharing my thoughts with you on video.”

Earlier, India Today anchor Rahul Kanwal stirred a hornet’s nest by holding Congress President Sonia Gandhi responsible for the sad state of affairs in the party. Kanwal wrote on Twitter, “A matriarch’s blind love for her son and refusal to see reality is driving

@INCIndia to political doom. @RahulGandhi has not missed a single opportunity to prove his incompetence. The man is not cut out for politics. All of India can see this, except Mrs Gandhi and RG himself.”

Kanwal had to face the wrath of angry Congress office-bearers for his hard-hitting rant targeting Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi with many declaring him an unofficial spokesperson of the BJP.

Dear Rahul Kanwal, You have all the qualities of a BJP Spokesperson. When ru formally joining BJP ? Thanks. https://t.co/22dch5Sal5 — Dr Vineet Punia (@VineetPunia) July 13, 2020

People like Rahul Kanwal are far more toxic for Indian democracy than all the Arnab Goswamis put together. That Arnab is an extreme big0t is openly known & public. What’s worse are these slick paid wolves like Kanwal masquerading in sheep’s clothing. They must be exposed. — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) July 13, 2020

Rahul Kanwal joins BJP with Anjana Om Kashyap and Sweta Singh in presence of BJP President J P Nadda. — Ganesh (@SecularMango) July 13, 2020

Modi gov puts media under severe pressure to be its lapdog but u @rahulkanwal must get some special credit for being an anchor totally deprived of the basic tenet of fair journalism!@RahulGandhi stands with the marginalized, the persecuted; against the divisive..He is our LEADER https://t.co/kx8oCYm1tQ — Dr. Ragini Nayak (@NayakRagini) July 13, 2020

The latest controversy surrounding Rahul Gandhi’s leadership came amidst the unfolding crisis in the Rajasthan government as Sachin Pilot rebelled against his own party. There were reports that Pilot may join the BJP claiming support of 30 MLAs. However, as the day progressed, Rajasthan Chief Minister staged a show of strength with the display of support from at least 100 MLAs in the 200-seat Rajasthan assembly. Gehlot has herded all his MLAs to a five-star hotel in Jaipur until the crisis in his government is over.