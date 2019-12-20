Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a former Miss World, a successful Bollywood actress and, most crucially, the daughter-in-law of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. But, did you know that she dropped her global stardom during Isha Ambani’s wedding last year to serve food to the guests from the latter’s bridegroom’s side. A rare photo of Aishwarya collecting food with Nita Ambani’s daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta to serve them to Anand Piramal’s relatives has surfaced on Instagram. Also in the photo is Aishwarya’s daughter Aaradhya.

Clad in a red festive red saree with hair tied in a low bun, Aishwariya Rai Bachchan looked poised to play perfect host to the baraatis. With daughter Aaradhya in tow, she seemed to leave no stone unturned in helping host and to-be daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta serve the groom’s family at the grand wedding function of the heiress of the Reliance conglomerate.

Shloka Mehta discharged her hostess duties with full gusto and was seen clad in a maroon lehenga choli and her signature emerald jewelry set.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal got married on 12 December in 2018. Their wedding was a big deal as who’s who from the world of politics, entertainment and sports joined both the wedding celebrations that last for several days. Among those performing at the pre-wedding event was singer Beyonce. The highlights of the event was Salman Khan performing as a background dancer as Ambani’s son Anant Ambani performed at Koi Mil Gaya song.

Aishwarya Rai wasn’t the only one helping the Ambanis serve food to guests at the wedding last year. Her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan too was seen serving food to the guests with his Thugs of Hindostan co-star Aamir Khan. The video of Bollywood big names acting as waiters at the wedding function organised by Asia’s richest family had become hugely controversial. Faced with growing controversy, Aishwarya’s husband Abhishek Bachchan had explained, “It is a tradition called “sajjan ghot”. The brides family feeds the grooms family. (sic)”

Isha and Anand recently completed one year as a couple.