Incredible scenes as tongue-tied Bharti Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show can’t stop crying; reveals stunning story of obesity and ordinary looks; her story of hardship had left Neha Kakkar in tears

Bharti Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show is known for her wit and impeccable comic timing, but the famous comedienne was left tongue-tied on Saturday night as husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa left her emotionally overwhelmed. This led to stunning developments on the sets of India’s Best Dancer as Bharti simply began to cry uncontrollably. She also narrated a story of how her husband had proposed to marry her despite her obesity and ordinary looks. This came months after her story of hardship left Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar in tears.

What triggered an emotional breakdown by Bharti was a performance by a contestant, who attempted to portray herself as Bharti in a bid to create funny moments through her dance performance. The female contestant’s choreographer played the character of Haarsh.

This prompted Haarsh to say that he wanted to present a special dance performance for Bharti, leaving the famous comedienne tongue-tied and teary-eyed. Reacting to Bharti’s rare emotional breakdown, the judge Geeta Kapoor said, “Oh My God. for the first time, Bharti is tongue-tied.” By then, Bharti had begun crying, unable to control her emotions.

Bharti said that she has always been chuffed by the fact that Haarsh decided to fall in love with her despite her being overweight and her ordinary looks. She said, “He (Haarsh) lived in Mumbai and could marry better-looking girls, but he fell in love with this elephant-shaped girl from Punjab. And he straightaway proposed to me for marriage.”

After the couple’s dance performance, Haarsh said, “Bharti, I don’t know how to dance, but I love you.” This led Bharti to publicly breakdown emotionally.

One another occasion, Haarsh said that he may flirt with girls but his first and last love was Bharti, adding that it was not an easy task for her to manage a monster like him.

The last time Bharti was seen crying was when she narrated the story of the social boycott of her mother in her native village when she decided to pursue her career as a comedienne .

Last year, Kapil Sharma had revealed on The Indian Idol show how the comedienne from Punjab faced incredible hardships before she became famous. He had said, “There’s a notion in our society after a daughter is born about how will we feed and educate them! Parents are often worried about the expense attached to a daughter’s marriage. But Bharti has changed that notion…Bharti is also a very good shooter. Very few people know that Bharti has also been a national-level shooter. Bharti is one of those very few women in comedy who has got god’s gift on comic timing. Bharti you are my soul.”