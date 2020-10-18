Incredible nights for Suhana Khan and Preity Zinta as KKR and KXIP register breathtaking wins; days after Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter received support from Ranbir Kapoor’s sister

This Sunday turned out to be incredible for Suhana Khan and Preity Zinta as their respective teams, Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab, registered breathtaking wins in the IPL competition. While the KKR defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in a Super Over, Preity’s team defeated the reigning champions, Mumbai Indians, in a thrilling encounter as the match went into a double Super Over for the first time in the IPL history. The good news for Suhana Khan came days after she received support from Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni for her decision to take on her haters on social media.

Reacrting to the spectacular win, Shah Rukh tweeted, “Wow what a Sunday. Whew! Well played @kkriders boys! Welcome Lockie. The excitement made our hearts jump. Now let’s jump to celebrate the victory! Thanks fans for being there thru thick & thin. Come along and #Laphao with us. Send us your videos doing the rap!”

Wow what a Sunday. Whew! Well played @kkriders boys! Welcome Lockie. The excitement made our hearts jump. Now let’s jump to celebrate the victory! Thanks fans for being there thru thick & thin. Come along and #Laphao with us.

Send us your videos doing the rap! https://t.co/tZcyLYFthU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 18, 2020

Lockie Ferguson, who was playing his first IPL match this season, was declared Man Of The Match for the KKR, while the same award went to KL Rahul for scripting an incredible victory for the KXIP.

Watch the gallery (Photos: BCCI)