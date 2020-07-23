” Incorrigible LIE”: Amitabh Bachchan calls out ‘fake’ news after Arnab Goswami’s former channel reports Bollywood megastar tests negative for COVID-19

Amitabh Bachchan has lashed out at Arnab Goswami’s former TV channel, Times Now, after it reported that the Bollywood megastar had recovered from COVID-19. Bachchan called the report broadcast by Times Now an ‘incorrigible LIE,’ adding that there was no truth to the claim.

Bachchan wrote on Twitter, ‘.. this news is incorrect , irresponsible , fake and an incorrigible LIE !!”

.. this news is incorrect , irresponsible , fake and an incorrigible LIE !! https://t.co/uI2xIjMsUU — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 23, 2020

The Times Now presenter had announced, “A spot of good news. We are hoping to get an official word that Amitabh Bachchan is now fully recovered.” The anchor had later interviewed filmmaker Ashok Pandit to get his views on Bachchan’s ‘recovery’ from coronavirus.

Earlier this month, the news of Bachchan, his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya and grand-daughter Aaradhya testing positive for COVID-19 had stunned Bollywood fans. All four are being treated for the deadly virus at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital.

Bachchan has been regularly updating his social media pages from inside the hospital. One of the Instagram posts had read, “We see your love .. we hear your prayers .. we fold our hands 🙏🙏🙏🙏 .. in gratitude and thanks !”

In another post, Bachchan had written a heartfelt note while sharing a throwback photo of himself with son Abhishek. He had written, “In happy times , in times of illness, you our near and dear, our well wishers, our fans have ever given us unstinting love , affection care and prayer .. we express our bountiful gracious gratitude to you all .. in these circumstances hospital protocol is restrictive , so individual responses are not possible .. but we see, read, hear all of you .. thank you ever 🙏”

Mumbai is the state capital of Maharashtra, which continues to remain the worst-hit Indian state by coronavirus. Amitabh Bachchan is arguably one of the most popular Bollywood actors in India.