The Income Tax (I-T) Department on Monday conducted raids on at least 15 locations of Zee Group owned by Subhash Chandra. The searches, according to Indian Express, are based on alleged tax evasion data submitted by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence to the I-T department.

However, journalist Anand Singh of news agency IANS tweeted saying that the Income Tax officials were only ‘carrying out limited verification exercise at the offices of the Larsen and Toubro and Zee group’ as they had information about ‘bogus input tax credit’ claimed by the two companies.

There are no searches or raids but we are carrying out limited verification exercise at the offices of the Larsen and Toubro and Zee group as we had information that they had claimed bogus input tax credit. @ians_india @IANSKhabar — Anand Singh (@Anand_Journ) January 4, 2021

Subhash Chandra had become a Rajya Sabha MP with the support of the BJP in 2016.

A report by ABP News said that at least two offices of Zee Group being searched by the IT department were in Mumbai, adding that a team of six income tax officials reached the office in Lower Parel at around 11 am today.

More details awaited.