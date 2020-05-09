Imposter caught claiming to be Akash Ambani; changes Twitter name to Shloka Mehta’s mother-in-law Nita Ambani after being exposed

Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s son Akash Ambani is one of the most followed celebrities in Mumbai particularly after the Reliance heir married Shloka Mehta in a lavish wedding last year. Mumbai’s paparazzi brigade have followed the couple every time they stepped out of their house. Akash was recently in the news after it emerged that he had played a key role along with his sister Isha Ambani in securing the investment from Facebook in Reliance Jio. However, he became a subject of a fact-checking exercise last week after an imposter claimed that he was the son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani on Twitter. After a Reliance spokesperson confirmed that Akash had not joined the microblogging website, the imposter in question has now changed his name from ‘Aakash Ambani’ to ‘Nita Ambani.’

One Twitter user @TheAakashAmbani caused quite a flutter after he posted a series of bigotry-laden tweets. Fact-checking website Boomlive quoted a Reliance spokesperson as saying that the user claiming to the son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani was fake as the Akash had not joined Twitter.

Since then, the user has changed his name to Nita Ambani while his Twitter handle remains the same as @TheAakashAmbani. He’s also updated his bio, which now reads, “Turn On Notification latest tweet fan page.” The imposter has also replaced his earlier profile photo, showing Akash and Shloka together, with a photo of Nita Ambani.

As reported by Janta Ka Reporter, Akash, Isha and Shloka only exist on Instagram, where they have kept their accounts private. Several top Bollywood names including Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput and Ranveer Singh follow them on the Facebook-owned social media platform.

Last month, Facebook and Reliance stunned the market by announcing that the former had bought nearly 10% of Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio to create an e-commerce platform to compete with giants such as Amazon in India. But, the biggest revelation of the deal was that it was struck by Nita Ambani’s twins Akash and Isha Ambani. According to a report by Bloomberg, while Morgan Stanley led the negotiations, Shloka Mehta’s husband Akash and his twin sister Isha were directly involved in sealing the deal.