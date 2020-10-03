For weeks Arnab Goswami has been enquiring about the whereabouts of Salman Khan, demanding him to break his silence on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. On Saturday night, Salman was seen launching the new edition of his reality show, Bigg Boss, with pomp and show. As media outlets competed with each other to flash LIVE UPDATES on this year’s 14 contestants, many Salman fans detected hypocrisy by Arnab Goswami’s TV channels for showing how even Republic Bharat was busy promoting the reality show with Salman Khan’s videos. As expected, the Republic TV founder faced plenty of grief from Salman Khan fans.

arnab was asking where r you salman ?? kahan chhupe ho salman

salman Khan’s answer to arnab-👇 https://t.co/1Ah7cJ67az — Zubair Hayaat 🏹 (@HayaatZubair) October 3, 2020

Ek baar jo commitment krdi fir toh mai arnab goswami ki bhi nhi sunta — Salman Khan (@SalmanKhaaann) October 3, 2020

Shame on @republic, @Republic_Bharat

On one hand Arnab says #BoycottBigBoss and then Salman ka bigboss ad chalata hai!

Shameful! pic.twitter.com/BMXZ5jbGRf — gabbar singh (@gabbarterabaap) October 3, 2020

Shocked to see #RepublicTV promoting Bigg Boss. So is #RepublicTV commercially driven too? @arnabofficial9 was preaching us to boycott this show, so where are his values now? #poochtahaibharat Mr. Arnab Goswami, what do you have to say to this?@shwetasinghkirt@ishkarnBHANDARI pic.twitter.com/J6NaCiA0sH — Chaitali (@chaitalikhimji) October 2, 2020

republic tv bigg boss show ka promote kar rahe hain apne chanel pe.

Sir isske liye humlog republic channel nehin dekhte hain. Hum SSR ke fan hain ye naseri ganjeri ko nahin dekenge hum. #Revolution4SSR pic.twitter.com/ITJmo831Zn — Avijit Datta (@realavijitdatta) October 1, 2020

Meanwhile, the latest edition of Bigg Boss started with contestants entering the house in the presence of its host Salman Khan. This year’s contestants include Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Gia Manek, Pavitra Punia, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Jasmin Bhasin, Sara Gurpal, Nikki Tamboli and Shehzad Deol. Also entering the house are last edition’s winner Sidharth Shukla, Gauhar Khan and Hina Khan. These past contestants will have special powers and will be seen manipulating the game in a bid to make the reality show even more interesting.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, contestants had to quarantine themselves before entering the house. This year, Salman was not surrounded by the audience in person but they joined him through video conferencing.