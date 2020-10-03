“I’m here on you channel, do what you want”: Salman Khan fans taunt Arnab Goswami as Bigg Boss launched with pomp and show; many ‘shocked’ to see Republic TV promoting reality show

For weeks Arnab Goswami has been enquiring about the whereabouts of Salman Khan, demanding him to break his silence on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. On Saturday night, Salman was seen launching the new edition of his reality show, Bigg Boss, with pomp and show. As media outlets competed with each other to flash LIVE UPDATES on this year’s 14 contestants, many Salman fans detected hypocrisy by Arnab Goswami’s TV channels for showing how even Republic Bharat was busy promoting the reality show with Salman Khan’s videos. As expected, the Republic TV founder faced plenty of grief from Salman Khan fans.

This is how they reacted;

Meanwhile, the latest edition of Bigg Boss started with contestants entering the house in the presence of its host Salman Khan. This year’s contestants include Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Gia Manek, Pavitra Punia, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Jasmin Bhasin, Sara Gurpal, Nikki Tamboli and Shehzad Deol. Also entering the house are last edition’s winner Sidharth Shukla, Gauhar Khan and Hina Khan. These past contestants will have special powers and will be seen manipulating the game in a bid to make the reality show even more interesting.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, contestants had to quarantine themselves before entering the house. This year, Salman was not surrounded by the audience in person but they joined him through video conferencing.

