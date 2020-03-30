If you kill them (Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai), they will become immortal lovers: Old interview of Salim Khan goes viral weeks after Bigg Boss finale

Salman Khan has been controversy’s favourite child with the Bollywood megastar often finding himself at the centre of media coverage. More recently, the actor was in the news after he was accused of fixing the winner of this year’s Bigg Boss. While hosting the reality show on Colors TV, Salman was drawn into making references to his ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai on several occasions. However, weeks after the Bigg Boss show came to an end, an old interview of Salman’s legendary Dad Salim Khan predicting the break-up of Salman and Aishwarya has gone viral on social media platforms.

In the interview, Salim Khan was quoted as saying, “Leave them (Salman and Aishwarya) alone! They’re grown-ups. If their relationship has strength, nothing in the world can stop it. If you kill them, they will become immortal lovers.”

The legend writer father of Salman had also predicted the break-up of Salman and Aishwarya in his interview. Citing examples of Salman’s failed relationships with his ex-girlfriends namely Sangeeta Bijlani and Somi Ali, Salim Khan had said, “If their love is not strong enough, they will fall apart. Salman’s relationship with Sangeeta broke up even though it continued for seven long years. His relationship with Somi too didn’t last.”

Salim had also lashed out at newspaper for giving considerable coverage to Salman’s relationship with Aishwarya. He had said, “It was picked up by dailies. Why? Was it such a great piece of literature for papers to make it front-page news? They are not gossip magazines! People don’t realise that Aishwarya Rai has been Miss World that she is an educated girl with a mind of her own.”

He had added, “Aishwarya is not with Salman Khan out of any compulsion. She is going around with him because they like each other. Would such a person put up with a bashing?”

It’s widely believed that while shooting for Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, both Salman and Aishwarya had fallen in love with each other. However, their love-affair ended on a bitter note in 2002 after Salman was accused of physically assaulting Aishwarya.

Aishwarya reportedly fell in love with Vivek Oberoi briefly before marrying Abhishek Bachchan, while Salman began to reportedly date Katrina Kaif after his split with Aishwarya.