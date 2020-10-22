“If I do not get response”: Subramanian Swamy’s ultimatum to PM Modi in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has issued an ultimatum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, threatening to file a PIL in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case.

Taking to Twitter, the outspoken BJP MP wrote, “If I do not get response from PM on the need to re-review the review of Dr. Sudhir Gupta Special Committee findings on Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy, I have a right to file a PIL. Under Articles 19 and 21 I have right to know how SSR’s life was deprived and for speedy justice.”

If I do not get response from PM on the need to re-review the review of Dr. Sudhir Gupta Special Committee findings on Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy, I have a right to file a PIL. Under Articles 19 and 21 I have right to know how SSR’s life was deprived and for speedy justice. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 22, 2020

Swamy’s latest ultimatum came days after Dr. Sudhir Gupta of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences concluded that Sushant’s death was a case of suicide. “Sushant’s death is a case of suicide. Murder completely ruled out,” Dr Sudhir Gupta was quoted by India Today.

The revelation on the AIIMS panel ruling out the murder angle had come as a huge setback to those supporting the murder angle into Sunshant’s death case. They included actor Kangana Ranaut, Republic TV founder Arnab Goswami and Swamy among others.

Swamy had earlier expressed confidence in Dr. Gupta’s ability to find the truth in the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. He had tweeted in August, “Since Dr. Sudhir Gupta is re examining the Post Mortem report and he is very fearless person I expect we will get the factual picture.”