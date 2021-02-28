“If all goes well then, till then prayers “: Amitabh Bachchan’s last update on health condition; says he can’t write

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has made a shocking revelation about his health condition saying that he was unwell and unable to write due to impending surgery. Bachchan took to his blog to update his fans about his health conditions. Bachchan wrote, “Medical condition .. surgery .. can’t write, ab.”

While Bachchan did not elaborate on his latest medical condition, he had asked his fans for ‘prayers’ in his earlier blog post.

“There is just time for some imagery in the testing for the next and .. well some are ok and some not .. an attempt shall be made to convince the better .. but hoping it shall receive approval .. they want difference .. but difference differs with each personality .. the character shall emerge because of the writing .. pictures shall remain the same .. after all the actor is the same.”

He had continued, “Praying my plea shall be accepted. There is much activity in the morrow and it shall not be possible to write now about ti, but if all goes well then. (sic).”

He had concluded by saying, “Till then prayers.”

Bachchan recently concluded his latest edition of the Sony TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, which saw as many as four winners, all women, of Rs. 1 crore jackpot.

Bachchan had tested positive for COVID-19 along with other family members including son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The veteran actor had spent a considerably long time in a Mumbai hospital for treatment.

On the work front, Bachchan is shooting with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh for Mayday, which is the directorial venture of the Singham actor.