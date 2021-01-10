‘Idiot’ becomes top trending topic on Twitter as netizens mock GoAir for sacking senior pilot, IAF veteran, for tweet on PM Modi

Within hours of GoAir sacking its senior pilot, an IAF veteran, for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi an ‘idiot,’ netizens took to the microblogging site to target the aviation company with memes and jokes. Such was the intensity of Twitterati’s outrage against GoAir that the word ‘idiot’ became a top trending topic on Twitter in no time.

GoAir

This was after GoAir sacked Captain Miki Malik for his tweet calling PM Modi an ‘idiot.’ This is how Twitterati responded to the airline company’s decision;

In his controversial tweet, Captain Malik had written on Thursday, “PM is an idiot. You can call me same in return. It’s ok. I don’t matter. Bcoz I am not PM. But PM is an idiot. Period.”

Captain Malik had later tweeted an apology the same day, “I apologise for my tweets about PM, other offensive tweets which may have hurt sentiments of anyone associated. I convey that GoAir is not associated with any of my tweets directly or indirectly as they were personal views.”

A spokesperson from GoAir said that the airline had ‘terminated the services of the Captain with immediate effect.’ Captain Malik is believed to have removed the offensive tweet before locking his Twitter account. The GoAir spokesperson added that the airline did not associate itself with personal views expressed by its employees. But, GoAir failed to explain why it had chosen to sack its senior pilot even though it did not associate itself with the views expressed by him. Also, the budget airline also did not explain as to how it arrived at a conclusion that Captain Malik was referring to the Indian prime minister.

