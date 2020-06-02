Identical Thank You note by Archana Puran Singh and Krushna Abhishek for Maharashtra CM shows there’s good news for The Kapil Sharma Show fans

There’s good news for The Kapil Sharma Show fans as the shooting for the popular comedy programme hosted by Kapil Sharma is likely to resume. This became increasingly clear after two important characters from the Sony TV comedy show namely Archana Puran Singh and Krushna Abhishek took to Instagram to post an identical Thank You note for Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The Thank You note shared by Archana And Krushna read, ‘Thank you Hon. Chief Minister Maharashtra, Shri Uddhav Thackeray for the comprehensive guidelines to restart shooting. This will kickstart the ‘Economics of Entertainment’, positively impacting a large organised workforce. Thank You Mr. Aadesh Bandekar and Mr. Nitin Vaidya for all the efforts.”

Archana wrote, “Hoping to resume shooting soon!💃 Soon means ‘as soon as possible’ … so we will have to be patient with the process! But what’s important is that the move towards normalcy in the work sphere has begun. Such a positive step. 🙏🏼This will bring back happiness & laughter to millions of homes… as well as the livelihoods of all workers from our fraternity.”

The Kapil Sharma Show went off air around mid-March after the COVID-19 pandemic began to wreak havoc in India. This was just days before the Indian government announced a prolonged nationwide lockdown.

According to the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA), the Maharashtra government has assured them the necessary support and assistance to restart shooting once again.

This became possible after representatives of the entertainment industry met Uddhav Thackeray and also held a meeting with Sanjay Mukherjee, Secretary, Cultural Affairs through video conferencing on 28 May.

While guidelines are still being formulated for the recording of shows, the government has reportedly given the green signal to immediately start post-production activities ‘in line with all the health, safety and security norms and guidelines issued by the government.’