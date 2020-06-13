ICSE Class 10th Exams: Indian School Certificate Examination makes huge announcement, to hold ICSE Class 10th Exams in Maharashtra in July @ cisce.org

ICSE Class 10th Exams: The Indian School Certificate Examination has made a huge announcement as it told the Bombay High Court that it will hold the ICSE Class 10th Exams in Maharashtra in July. The results will be announced on the board’s official website cisce.org. Keeping the threats of COVID-19 pandemic in mind, the board has also said that it will take utmost safety measures for students appearing in exams.

Maharashtra has become the worst-hit COVID-19 state in Indian state with the death toll rising to 3,830, This was after the state recorded 113 more deaths in the last 24 hours. The Maharashtra government told the High Court that the situation was not feasible to hold exams.

Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, according to news agency PTI, told the court that the COVID-19 situation in the state was serious. The matter had come before the division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice SS Shinde after one Arvind Tiwari challenged the ICSE’s decision to hold std 10 examinations from 2 July to 12 July across Maharashtra.

These exams were originally scheduled to be held in February and March but had to be postponed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the board had provided a huge relief to students across India by announcing that students appearing for the ICSE and ISC ( Indian School Certificate) examinations can do so in their own states, cities and districts. This is to keep the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in mind.

About ICSE

The Council has been so constituted as to secure suitable representation of: Government of India, State Governments/Union Territories in which there are Schools affiliated to the Council, the Inter-State Board for Anglo-Indian Education, the Association of Indian Universities, the Association of Heads of Anglo-Indian Schools, the Indian Public Schools’ Conference, the Association of Schools for the ISC Examination and members co-opted by the Executive Committee of the Council.

In 1952, an All India Certificate Examinations Conference was held under the Chairmanship of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Minister for Education. The main purpose of the Conference was to consider the replacement of the overseas Cambridge School Certificate Examination by an All India Examination. This set the agenda for the establishment of the Council.

In October 1956 at the meeting of the Inter-State Board for Anglo-Indian Education, a proposal was adopted for the setting up of an Indian Council to administer the University of Cambridge, Local Examinations Syndicate’s Examination in India and, to advise the Syndicate on the best way to adapt its examination to the needs of the country. The inaugural meeting of the Council was held on 3rd November, 1958.

In December 1967, the Council was registered as a Society under the Societies Registration Act, 1860.

In 1973, the Council was listed in the Delhi School Education Act 1973, as a body conducting “public” examinations.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations is committed to serving the nation’s children, through high quality educational endeavours, empowering them to contribute towards a humane, just and pluralistic society, promoting introspective living, by creating exciting learning opportunities, with a commitment to excellence.