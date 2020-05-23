IAS topper Tina Dabi’s new record-breaking feat, says humbled by 6 lakh followers; days after dropping Khan from surname and removing Kashmiri daughter-in-law tag from bio

IAS topper Tina Dabi has created another milestone days after she earned widespread praise for her containing the spread of coronavirus in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district, where she’s posted as an SDM. This time, the affable IAS topper said that she was ‘humbled’ by the outpour of love as she amassed 6 lakh fans on Instagram. With this, she’s become the most followed IAS officer on the Facebook-owned social media platform. Her latest feat came just days after it emerged that the civil servant from Delhi had dropped ‘Khan’ from her surname and removed the reference to Kashmiri Bahu (Kashmiri daughter-in-law) from her Instagram bio.

Tina updated her Insta story on Friday as she thanked her fans, “Feeling extremely humbled and grateful! Thank you all for the love and support.”

Last week, Tina had expressed her gratitude to those associations, who gifted her a sketch of her in appreciation of her work during the COVID-19 crisis. She had written, “Feeling very humbled and grateful 😊🙏🏻 I was gifted this sketch of mine today as a token of appreciation for my work during COVID by a few associations of Bhilwara City.”

Tina had secured the All India Number 1 ranking in the prestigious IAS exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission in 2016. Athar Aamir Khan, now her husband, had secured the All India 2nd spot. Both fell in love during the training and got married in 2018. Tina had added Khan to her surname and proudly declared herself as a Kashmiri bahu since Athar hails from Jammu and Kashmir.

However, she dropped Khan from her surname recently and also removed the reference to Kashmiri daughter-in-law from her Instagram bio.

Tina hails from Delhi and is currently posted in Bhilwara as the SDM. Her husband Athar too is posted in the same city.

The popular civil servant had recently trended on the internet after she was seen engaged in adorable conversations with some of her fans on Instagram.