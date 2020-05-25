IAS topper Tina Dabi’s 2019 Eid Mubarak post disappears from her Instagram page days after she drops Khan from her surname and removes Kashmiri daughter-in-law reference from bio

IAS topper Tina Dabi has been busy with her COVID-19 duty as the Bhilwara SDM, earning plaudits from her fans and peers alike for leading the operation to contain the spread of the deadly virus in her district. On Saturday, her IAS topper husband Athar Aamir Khan extended Eid Mubarak greetings his fans on the occasion of the Muslim festival. However, as for Tina, her last year’s post containing ‘Eid Mubarak’ greetings has disappeared from her Instagram page. This has come just days after the civil servant from Delhi dropped Khan from her surname and removed the reference to Kashmiri daughter-in-law from her Instagram bio.

Taking to Instagram, Athar wrote, “Eid Mubarak! Wish you all lot of love, joy, happiness and health! ❤️”

Tina has not wished her fans on Eid this year unlike 2019, when she had posted a short video both on Instagram and Twitter with a caption that reading, “Eid Mubarak.”

While her last year’s Eid greetings video continues to remain on her Twitter timeline, the same video has disappeared from her Instagram page for some unexplained reasons.

Last year, Tina Dabi had trended for several days on the internet after her ‘Eid Mubarak’ video evoked considerable reactions from her fans.

Tina Dabi had married the All India 2nd rank holder of her batch, Athar Aamir Khan, last year. She had added Khan to her surname after marrying Athar. Her Instagram bio later proudly described her as a Kashmiri bahu.

However, the affable IAS officer from Delhi became a topic of intense social media discussions recently after it emerged that she had dropped Khan from her surname and removed the reference to Kashmiri bahu from her Instagram bio.