IAS topper Tina Dabi shares ‘touching moment’ videos that made her emotional; says she was overwhelmed by seeing off migrant workers

IAS topper Tina Dabi recently earned plenty of accolades for her stupendous role in containing the spread of the COVID-19 virus in her city Bhilwara in Rajasthan. Days later, the IAS topper from Delhi shared glimpses of a ‘touching moment’ as she flagged off a special train carrying stranded workers to their native places. Tina said that she became emotional looking at the priceless ‘happiness on their faces.’

Sharing a video of waving goodbye to stranded workers from Bhilwara, Tina wrote, “Touching moment for entire Team Bhilwara ☺️, we sent 1571 passengers (including children) to UP. They were stranded labourers in our district. I had the opportunity to be Nodal Officer for the entire operation and couldn’t help but get emotional in bidding farewell to them as they left for their homeland.”

Sharing another video, Tina wrote, “Some more videos from last night 🙂 I am blessed to have been nodal officer for this operation where we could send so many people to their homeland. The look of happiness on their face was priceless and we all got emotional as we bid farewell to each passenger.”

In both the videos, the affable civil servant could be seen waving goodbye to hundreds of migrant workers, who were finally able to board a train to return home during the nationwide lockdown.

Tina’s gesture assumed significance in light of millions of migrant workers being forced to walk hundreds of kilometers in the absence of any public transport. Many had died due to exhaustion and hunger. Faced with widespread condemnation, the Indian government was forced to start special trains to transport migrant workers.

Tina Dabi had married the All India 2nd rank holder of her batch, Athar Aamir Khan, last year. She had added Khan to her surname after marrying Athar. Her Instagram bio later proudly described her as a Kashmiri bahu.

However, the affable IAS officer from Delhi became a topic of intense social media discussion recently after it emerged that she had dropped Khan from her surname and removed the reference to Kashmiri bahu from her Instagram bio.