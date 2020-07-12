IAS topper Tina Dabi sensationally reveals she’s not the most beautiful woman, names ‘most pretty’ woman on Instagram after taunt from fan

IAS topper Tina Dabi on Sunday sensationally revealed the name of the woman, who she said was the ‘most pretty’ person in her family. This was after Tina wished her younger sister Ria Dabi on her birthday. No sooner did she wish her sister on her birthday, a fan trolled her by saying that her sister was ‘more beautiful’ than the IAS topper. Far from being offended, Tina replied saying that Ria was indeed the ‘most pretty’ woman.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Tina wrote, “Lots of love to my chotu on her Birthday.” Tina also shared a photo of her sister and a birthday card with a message that read, “A million magic wishes to you on your birthday.”

Reacting to Tina’s birthday, a fan wrote, “She is more beautiful than you😍. Happy birthday to her.” Unfazed by the trolling, Tina replied, “Yes, she is the most pretty ❤️.”

However, Tina’s fans did not agree as they too joined the debate on who between the two sisters was more beautiful. One fan commented, “She is very pretty but Tina mam is the prettiest.” Another commented, “Both are beautiful in their own ways!! 🙂Can’t compare ❤️.” “Tina Dabi, you also pretty Nd charming nd happy birthday your chotu sista❣️.”

Tina Dabi had married the All India 2nd rank holder of her batch, Athar Aamir Khan, in 2018. She had added Khan to her surname after marrying Athar. Her Instagram bio later proudly described her as a Kashmiri bahu.