IAS topper Tina Dabi has become a new internet sensation after she earned plaudits for her efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak in Bhilwara in Rajasthan. Tina, who was recently in the news after she dropped Khan from her surname and removed the reference to Kashmiri daughter-in-law from her Instagram bio, dominated headlines on TV, newspaper and social media platforms. Even the IAS Association took to Twitter to applaud her achievement in containing the spread of the deadly virus, which has already claimed more than 200 lives in India.

The tweet by IAS read, “Young #IAS Officers leading #fightagainstcorona SDM Bhilwara, Rajasthan Ms Tina Dabi @dabi_tina explaining containment of corona in Bhilwara. #CoronaWarriors.”

Tina was also interviewed by a prominent newspaper, which was widely quoted on social media. Quoting the interview on Twitter, commentator Ashok Swain wrote, “Dabi said one of the first things the team did was to isolate the district and made sure people were taken into confidence.” – Unlike Modi’s 4hrs notice for #21DaysLockdown!” Former head of Amnesty International India, Aakar Patel tweeted, “Took it head on: IAS officer Tina Dabi on how Bhilwara model worked – Hindustan Times No need to glorify, valorise “ruthless containment”. Ruthless against whom? What’s the human cost of all this? The state has gone nuts, drunk with absolute power.”

An ecstatic Tina shared the content of her media appearances on Instagram, where she has in excess of half a million followers.

This is the first time Tina has acquired such praise on the national level since accepting her full-fledged posting as an IAS officer. Tina is credited with stopping Bhilwara to become another Italy by successfully stopping the community level spread of the coronavirus.

Tina had recently wished everyone on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti as she shared the photo of Hanuman and wrote, “All diseases and pain are eradicated, brave Hanuman, by constant repetition of your name.”

This was the third time that Tina Dabi has publicly flaunted her faith in Lord Hanuman in little over a week. Late last month, Tina had posted a photo of Lord Hanuman with a prayer that said, “Those coming under your shelter become happy. Why fear when we have your protection. Jai Shri Ram.”

Tina had topped the IAS exam in 2016 by securing the all-India number one ranking. Athar was the number 2 rank holder nationally in the same year. Both fell in love during the training period and tied the knot last year.

Tina had added ‘Khan’ to her surname and began introducing herself as a Kashmiri bahu. However, not only has she dropped Khan from her surname, she has removed the reference to being a Kashmiri bahu from her Instagram bio, which now reads, “This is a personal account. Currently posted as SDM Bhilwara, Rajasthan.”

Tina had recently revealed how she missed her mother amidst the nationwide lockdown. She had written, “And in these trying circumstances, on a personal level, I miss my mom.”

Both Tina and Athar were posted as officers equivalent to SDM in Bhilwara in Rajasthan after they completed their brief stints as Assistant Secretaries in the MSME and Tourism Ministry of the government of India respectively.