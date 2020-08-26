IAS topper Tina Dabi goes on offensive against imposters, files police complaint days after job transfer left her separated from husband Athar Aamir Khan

IAS topper Tina Dabi has gone on the offensive against imposters as she decided to file a police complaint against unidentified persons. The development came just days after Tina took charge as the Chief Executive Officer of Zila Parishad in Sri Ganganagar. Her transfer from Bhilwara, where she was posted as the SDM, had caused a separation of sorts from husband Athar Aamir Khan, who was shifted from Bhilwara to Jaipur as the Chief Executive Officer in the state capital of Rajasthan. Both were lucky to have received their first full-fledged postings in the same city as IAS officers.

In her police complaint, as reported by news agency PTI, Tina has alleged that a group of unidentified persons were operating at least 10 fake Facebook accounts in her name.

According to the Sri Ganganagar Police, an FIR was registered at Kotwali police station of Sri Ganganagar district, Rajasthan, under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Tuesday.

All India topper Tina Dabi had married the All India 2nd rank holder of her batch, Athar Aamir Khan, in 2018. She had added Khan to her surname after marrying Athar. Her Instagram bio later proudly described her as a Kashmiri bahu.