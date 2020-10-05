“I would be incomplete without you”: Tina Ambani sends emotional message to sister Bhavana; weeks after penning adorable note for Nita Ambani’s daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta

Tina Ambani sent an emotional note to her sister Bhavana Motiwala on her birthday while recalling how the latter had always acted as her mother during their growing up period. Her note came weeks after industrialist Anil Ambani’s wife penned an adorable note for Nita Ambani’s daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta.

Wishing her sister on her birthday, Tina wrote, “My gorgeous @bhavanamotiwala, you are EVERYTHING to me. My sister, mother, go-to! Since I was born you’ve been the closest person to me and, decades later, nothing has changed. Thank you for taking care of all of us, thank you for your constant presence through all of life’s twists and turns, thank you for being mine, always and unconditionally. I would be incomplete without you.”

Reacting to Tina’s note, Ranbir Kapoor’s mother, Neetu Kapoor, commented with red-heart emojis. Anil Kapoor’s wife and Janhvi Kapoor’s aunt, Sunita Kapoor, too wrote, “Happy birthday Bhavana ❤️♥️” Tina’s niece Antara Motiwala wrote, “❤️❤️❤️❤️ Mommy & you.”

Bhavana’s daughter Antara Motiwala got married to Mohit Marwah, Anil Kapoor’s sister Reena Marwah’s son, in Dubai in February 2018. It was her wedding that late Sridevi had gone to attend with husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor when she collapsed inside her hotel room and died subsequently. Janhvi Kapoor was not able to accompany her mother because of commitment for her debut film Dhadak.

Not too long ago, Tina Ambani had written a heartfelt note for Shloka Mehta and shared an unseen photo of Nita Ambani’s daughter-in-law on her birthday. Tina’s note came even though Mukesh and Nita Ambani stayed away from indulging in pomp and show as was evident last year.

Tina’s brother-in-law and Anil Ambani’s elder brother is Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest businessman. Tina was a popular Bollywood actress and carried her screen name, Tina Munim before she married Anil Ambani.