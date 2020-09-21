‘I will quit Twitter”: After calling Mumbai Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, pro-BJP actress Kangana Ranaut faces condemnation for calling protesting farmers ‘terrorists’;

After calling Mumbai Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, pro-BJP actress Kangana Ranaut is now facing widespread condemnation for calling protesting farmers ‘terrorists.’ Rattled by growing criticism, Kangana has vowed to quit Twitter adding that the allegation against her was baseless.

In a bid to please Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the growing protests by farmers against the controversial Farm Bills, Kangana had tweeted, “Mr. Prime Minister, we can awaken those sleeping, can convince those who are suffering from misunderstandings. But you trying to convince those who pretend to sleep, not understand will not make any difference. They are same terrorists. Not a single person citizenship, but they drew rivers of blood.”

प्रधानमंत्री जी कोई सो रहा हो उसे जगाया जा सकता है, जिसे ग़लतफ़हमी हो उसे समझाया जा सकता है मगर जो सोने की ऐक्टिंग करे, नासमझने की ऐक्टिंग करे उसे आपके समझाने से क्या फ़र्क़ पड़ेगा? ये वही आतंकी हैं CAA से एक भी इंसान की सिटिज़ेन्शिप नहीं गयी मगर इन्होंने ख़ून की नदियाँ बहा दी. https://t.co/ni4G6pMmc3 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 20, 2020

Kangana’s critics slammed her for calling farmers terrorists.

What sort of entitlement does @KanganaTeam have that she calls Farmers as Terrorists? Anyone who doesn’t agree with Modi is a Terrorist now? Kangana is enjoying Y-security in taxpayers money & giving gyan on every topic! She has used SSR’s death as her launchpad into politics. pic.twitter.com/EX0UCknunE — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) September 20, 2020

Kangana first called Mumbai as Pakistan. Now she calls our farmer as terrorist#Shame pic.twitter.com/Yz1WIISFAY — Mahua Moitra Fans (@MahuaMoitraFans) September 21, 2020

BJP leader Kangana Ranaut says farmers who are protesting against agri-marketing bills are ‘terrorists’. Yesterday, BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra called them Naxals. For BJP, farmers are now terrorists & naxals. What next? Kill them like you did in Mandsaur?#ModiEastIndiaCompany — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) September 21, 2020

Kangana Ranaut said all the Farmers who are protesting are Terrorist just like Anti- CAA protestor She came into limelight using the death of SSR and then became the Mouthpiece of Govt. Shame on Her. — Nehr_who? (@Nher_who) September 20, 2020

Faced with growing criticism, the controversial actress tweeted denying the allegation and said that she will quit Twitter if anyone was able to prove that she called farmers terrorists. She said, “People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformations about Farmers bill and causing terror in the nation, they are terrorists. You very well know what I said but simply like to spread misinformation.”

जैसे श्री कृष्ण की नारायणी सेना थी, वैसे ही पप्पु की भी अपनी एक चंपू सेना है जो की सिर्फ़ अफ़वाहों के दम पे लड़ना जानती है, यह है मेरा अरिजिनल ट्वीट अगर कोई यह सिद्ध करदे की मैंने किसानों को आतंकी कहा, मैं माफ़ी माँगकर हमेशा केलिए ट्वीटर छोड़ दूँगी 🙏 https://t.co/26LwVH1QD9 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 21, 2020

Kangana had earlier called Mumbai ‘Pakistan Occupied Kashmir’ before repeating the Pakistani line on the PoK when she referred to the region as Azad Kashmir.