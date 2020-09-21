‘I will quit Twitter”: After calling Mumbai Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, pro-BJP actress Kangana Ranaut faces condemnation for calling protesting farmers ‘terrorists’;

JKR Staff
After calling Mumbai Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, pro-BJP actress Kangana Ranaut is now facing widespread condemnation for calling protesting farmers ‘terrorists.’ Rattled by growing criticism, Kangana has vowed to quit Twitter adding that the allegation against her was baseless.

In a bid to please Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the growing protests by farmers against the controversial Farm Bills, Kangana had tweeted, “Mr. Prime Minister, we can awaken those sleeping, can convince those who are suffering from misunderstandings. But you trying to convince those who pretend to sleep, not understand will not make any difference. They are same terrorists. Not a single person citizenship, but they drew rivers of blood.”

Kangana’s critics slammed her for calling farmers terrorists.

Faced with growing criticism, the controversial actress tweeted denying the allegation and said that she will quit Twitter if anyone was able to prove that she called farmers terrorists. She said, “People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformations about Farmers bill and causing terror in the nation, they are terrorists. You very well know what I said but simply like to spread misinformation.”

Kangana had earlier called Mumbai ‘Pakistan Occupied Kashmir’ before repeating the Pakistani line on the PoK when she referred to the region as Azad Kashmir.

