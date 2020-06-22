“I will probably slap you”: Actress-dancer Lauren Gottlieb makes stunning revelation on last WhatsApp conversation with Sushant Singh Rajput

Actress-dancer Lauren Gottlieb has sensationally revealed her last WhatsApp conversation with Sushant Singh Rajput, who described himself as an ‘average looking boy with average talent.’ This had prompted Lauren to admonish the Kai Po Che star by saying, ‘I will probably slap you.’

The said WhatsApp conversation between Sushant and Lauren had taken place when the former was shooting in Budapest for ‘Illuminati Films.’ This was immediately after the release of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

The humble person that Sushant was, the late actor from Bihar had written on WhatsApp, “If an average looking boy with average talent and strong prejudice can make it, trust me anything is possible.”

This had prompted Lauren to chide him by saying, “But if you call yourself an average talent again I will probably slap you.”

Sushant had explained, “I am not being modest, I am good because most of the ones around are mediocre. But for me, it’s a long way to go.”

While sharing the screenshot of her WhatsApp conversation with Sushant, Lauren wrote, “Today, I finally brought myself to look at my WhatsApp messages with Sushant over the years. I came across one conversation that broke my heart all over again, as it was filled with so much love, kindness, and true support for one another’s dreams! I felt a deep connection with Sushant as we were both “outsiders” and I looked up to him tremendously!”

She continued, “I wanted to share this chat we had to remind everyone to walk, talk, and treat EVERYONE with this great amount of LOVE and SUPPORT as HE shared!!! I’m seeing so much hate going around. I do not want to tell anyone how to grieve, my process this week looked pretty ugly, BUT I think one of the BEST ways to honor his legacy is to BE THE BRIGHT, BEAUTIFUL, LOVING LIGHT that he exuded each and every day. The world is a better place because of Sushant’s humble heart. Let’s keep sharing his magic and be kind to one another.”

Lauren made her Bollywood debut with ABCD: Any Body Can Dance in 2013. She had also shared screen with Sushant on the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Ja.

Sushant’s body was found hanging inside his house on 14 June. The 34-year-old actor from Bihar had made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che before acting in successful films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, PK, Raabta and Kedarnath among others.