“I will not take COVID19 vaccine, corona can’t affect me”: Patanjali founder Ramdev announces on LIVE TV

Patanjali founder Ramdev has said that he will never take the COVID-19 vaccine, which is about to be rolled out across the country after the Central Drugs and Standards Committee (CDSCO) approved vaccines by Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India (SII) on Sunday.

Ramdev told News18 India TV, “I am not going to take the vaccine because I don’t need it.” When asked if he was making a bold announcement, Ramdev said, “I am making this announcement for the first time on News18 India. I will not use the vaccine because I don’t need this.”

He added, “I am also saying that I will not get affected by coronavirus. Even corona’s father can’t affect me regardless of how many new strains of the virus arrive. Love live Swami Ramdev’s yoga exercise.”

Ramdev made the announcement while responding to reports of many religious leaders opposing the COVID-19 vaccine alleging that it contained extracts from pigs.

While SSI’s Covishield is based on the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine, Bharat Biotech has claimed to developed Covaxin.