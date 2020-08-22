“I will miss you wherever I go now”: Hero of Cobrapost’s Operation Karaoke, Saumya Tandon cries bitterly on last day of her Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain shoot

Hero of Cobrapost’s Operation Karaoke, Saumya Tandon cried bitterly on the last day of her Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain shoot. Saumya, who played the character of Anita Bhabhi, later shared a series of videos capturing the sombre mood on the sets.

In one video, addressing her on-screen husband Aasif Shaikh, Saumya said, “For Aasif ji, I will never get a co-actor like you in life. You’ve spoiled me and I will miss you wherever I go now.” Unable to complete her sentence, she broke into tears and cried bitterly.

Aasif consoled her by saying that it was great working with Saumya and the Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain cast will miss her a lot. Addressing Rohitashv Gour aka Manmohan Tiwari, she said, “Rohit Ji, I’ve learnt a lot from you. And don’t forget me after you have a new Anita (Bhabhi).”

Saumya shared a series of videos of her last shoot with the team of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain as she wrote, “End of a beautiful journey. The way we part shows how strong our relationship was. These are some moments to cherish all my life, my small note for every single person on the unit. My dearest @iaasifsheikhofficial . My friends @rohitashvgour @yogesh.tripathi78 @vaibhav.mathur.teeka @deepeshbhan @saleem_zaidi @saanandverma (missed you on the last day). 5 lovely years of #bhabhijigharparhai with @andtvofficial @zeetv and thanks to my producers Mrs Benaifer Kohli and Sanjay Ji . The video work is from @raajjchatterjii and Ganesh.”

Saumya has been the part of the show since its inception. She played the character of Anita Bhabhi, who runs grooming classes and supports her family since her husband Aasif Shaikh is jobless. While Aasif’s character, Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, has a crush on Angoori Bhabhi, the latter’s husband Rohitashv Gour aka Manmohan Tiwari is smitten by Anita Bhabhi’s beauty and her upmarket mannerism.

In 2016, the original Angoori Bhabhi, played by Shilpa Shinde, had controversially left the show. She was replaced by Shubhangi Atre. There are rumours that Saumya’s character will be replaced by former Bigg Boss contestant Shefali Jariwala.

Last year, Saumya had earned plaudits for not accepting money from the Cobrapost’s investigative journalists. Later, speaking to Janta Ka Reporter, the popular actress had said that she will never sell herself for money.