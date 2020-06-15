“I was kicked out of my hostel”: When Sushant Singh Rajput laughed endlessly revealing secrets to Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh on The Kapil Sharma Show

Bollywood is struggling to come to terms with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput with many blaming his depression for his suicide. But the actor had revealed his funnier side when he appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote Chhichhore in 2019. He laughed endlessly and left both Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh in splits as he revealed how he was once kicked out of his hostel for his naughty behaviour.

“I was a good student. I used to study at the Delhi College of Engineering. But, I was kicked out of my hostel during the first semester…We had a rule in our college that you will not get an entry if you came after 7 PM,” Sushant had said on The Kapil Sharma Show.

This had prompted Archana to share her own experience as she said, “It was the same with us too. You could not return after 7 PM.” Kapil had then decided to pull Archana’s leg by asking, “Wow, you’ve been to college.”

The friendly banter between Kapil and Archana had left Sushant in splits as he could nto stop his laughter.

Kapil had asked Sushant there was any truth in rumours that he loved giving himself compliments. To which, Sushant had said, “This is a rumour. I am a very good person. I don’t give compliments to myself.”

Sushant’s body was found hanging inside his house on Sunday morning. The 34-year-old actor from Bihar had made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che before acting in successful films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta and Kedarnath among others.

Reacting to his death, filmmaker Karan Johar had made a stunning confession saying that he blamed himself for not being able to stay in touch with the actor for the past one year. Elsewhere, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan posted emotional notes condoling Sushant’s death.

Watch below Sushant Singh Rajput’s rare interview with Kapil Sharma

He’s survived by his father and three sisters. Sushant had lost his mother way back in 2002. His body will be cremated in Mumbai today (Monday).