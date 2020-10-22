“I want to spend the rest of my time with Shloka”: Nita Ambani learnt about Akash Ambani’s relationship with Shloka Mehta; daughter Isha Ambani left her stunned

Nita Ambani is known to have a great bonding with her daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta even before she entered into wedlock with Akash Ambani. Time and again both Nita and Shloka have been seen sharing incredible camaraderie. In an interview given to a magazine last year. Nita Ambani and shared how her son Akash broke the news of his relationship with Shloka. Akash Ambani, according to her, had expressed his desire to spend the rest of his life with Shloka. In the same interview, Nita Ambani had also shared the moment when daughter Isha Ambani left her stunned publicly.

Speaking to Femina, Nita had said, “Shloka still calls me Nita aunty because she has been one of Isha’s earliest friends since they went to the same kindergarten. I came to know about Akash and Shloka later on in school, but then they graduated and went their own ways. Shloka studied in Princeton and Akash was in Brown. Then, I believe, they rekindled things after they came back to Mumbai. As a mother who gives her children space to find their own life partners, I waited for Akash to announce it. He said, ‘I want to spend the rest of my time with Shloka,’ and they got engaged. After that Isha popped up along with Anand.”

Speaking about her daughter Isha, who’s now married to Anand Piramal, Nita said that she was taken aback when the former publicly named her new education initiative after her.

“I was a bit stunned on stage when she (Isha) announced that the new school will be called the Nita Ambani Primary and Middle School. As she works on the branding work and process-creation, I continue to ask her if she is sure about it. But knowing her, she will create a collaborative space, a new frontier for teaching and learning,” Nita had said.

While Akash and Shloka exchanged their wedding vows in March last year, Isha got married to Anand in a lavish ceremony in December 2018.