“I miss my mom”: IAS topper Tina Dabi pours heart out days after trending for dropping Khan from her surname and removing reference to Kashmiri daughter-in-law

Global coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc in India as well with 62 people succumbing to the deadly virus. As of Friday, 2,322 people have tested positive for the COVID-19 across India. IAS topper Tina Dabi, who was recently in the news for dropping Khan from her surname, has found herself at the centre of a challenging task of dealing with the coronavirus crisis unfolding in her city of Bhilwara in Rajasthan. According to the Union Health Ministry data, Rajasthan has not reported any COVID-19 deaths so far. But the city was recently in the news after many suspected that it had become an epicentre for the coronavirus outbreak in the state.

Although Bhilawara, where Tina is posted as the city’s SDM, has not reported any new positive case for the last four days in a row, the district administration has continued to maintain its vigil on the situation. The alarming situation appears to have taken its toll on Tina emotionally as she took to Instagram to admit that she was missing her mother.

Tina wrote, “You all know the situation in Bhilwara district regarding the coronavirus outbreak.. I am part of the district administration who is trying its best to control the situation. And in these trying circumstances, on a personal level, I miss my mom 😔🙈. Sharing a picture of me with her when I was less than a year old. Hoping that I get to meet her soon in Delhi 😊🙏🏻”

Tina recently trended on the internet after it was reported that she had dropped Khan from her surname and removed the reference to Kashmiri bahu from her Instagram bio, which currently reads, “This is a personal account. Currently posted as SDM Bhilwara, Rajasthan.”

Tina had topped the prestigious UPSC exams in 2016, while Athar had secured the all India number two position. Both fell in love with each other during the training before tying the knot in 2018. Several top names from the Indian politics including Vice President Venkaiah Naidu had attended their wedding reception in Delhi.

Both IAS topper Tina Dabi and Athar are hugely popular with considerably large fan base on social media. Tina has in excess of half a million followers on Instagram alone while Athar’s number of followers stands at 2.60 lakh. Athar was a relatively late entrant to Instagram.

" "