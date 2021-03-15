“I have decided to drop the pretence”: Aamir Khan sensationally quits social media

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has sensationally announced his departure from social media saying that he had ‘decided to drop the pretence.’ The Dangal actor took to his social media pages to share his detailed statement.

Aamir wrote, “Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday. My heart is full. In other news, this is going to be my last post on social media. Considering that I am SO active anyway I have decided to drop the pretence.”

The Bollywood actor said that he will ‘continue to communicate as we did before.’ “In addition, AKP has created its official channel! So future updates on me and my films can be found there. Here’s the official handle! @akppl_official. Lots of love, always, a,” Aamir added.

Aamir was one of the first prolific users of social media in India after Twitter and Facebook became popular brands globally. The actor, however, has been maintaining a low profile for the last few years ever since he found himself at the centre of a massive backlash from the Hindutva gang for his comments on the rising intolerance in India. He was also removed as the brand ambassador of the Indian government’s Incredible India campaign.

The actor later courted another controversy after the Hindutva groups attacked him for meeting the First Lady of Turkey, Emine Erdogan, last year. Sharing her photos with Aamir, the Turkish First Lasy had written, “I had the great pleasure of meeting @aamir_khan, the world-renowned Indian actor, filmmaker, and director, in Istanbul. I was happy to learn that Aamir decided to wrap up the shooting of his latest movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in different parts of Turkey. I look forward to it!”

On the work front, Aamir Khan will next be seen in Lal Singh Chaddha, which also features Kareena Kapoor Khan.