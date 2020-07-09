“I hate my voice”: Farah Khan’s stunning observation after Jamie Lever conducts online dance lessons for Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan in spoof video; Taimur Ali Khan warned of injury

Farah Khan told comedienne Jamie Lever that she wanted to hug and gag her for her incredibly funny spoof video mimicking the famous choreographer and filmmaker. In the viral video, Jamie, the daughter of famous Bollywood actor Johnny Lever, was seen mimicking Farah while pretending to conduct online dance classes for Kareena Kapoor Khan, her husband Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif. What left everyone in splits was also Jamie’s attempt to ‘warn’ Taimur to steer clear of his parents during the imaginary dance lesson fearing injury.

Reacting to Jamie’s viral video, Farah Khan tweeted, “his is TOOO FUNNY. Ur sooo talented! Want to hug u n gag u at the same time.”

This is TOOO FUNNY.. https://t.co/NY2LTqnJ1R @Its_JamieLever Ur sooo talented! Want to hug u n gag u at the same time😂 #ihatemyvoice — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) July 8, 2020

Jamie begins the video by imitating the voice and mannerism of Farah Khan as she dances to the d=famous tracks choreographed by Farah. They include Sheila Ki Jawani and Fevicol. Pretending to hold a dance class for Kareena and Saif on Zoom, Jamie is heard saying, “Ok Kareena you are ready? One two three…Oh God, just be careful. Your child’s face will come in between (your moves). Baby (Taimur) you go from here. Your training will start later, not now.”

Jamie then shifts her attention to Saif as she is heard saying, “Saif, Saif. Not so fast. Go slow. Haule Haule Haule (twisting song Ole Ole from Ye Dillagi starring Saif).”

Jamie then says that she has a similar dance class lined up for Katrina Kaif, who wanted to revise her Sheila Ki Jawani dance moves. The song, which was an item number from Farah Khan’s Tees Maar Khan, had become hugely popular.

Jamie is heard informing Katrina Kaif how she needed to work hard to tone up her core muscle. “Are yaar, do little jhadu poncha (brooming and mopping) today. Your abs will come out. Your core is not looking so strong.”

Jamie’s video has received more than 31,000 likes on Facebook and close to half a million views. Fans are overwhelmed by her performance. One wrote on Facebook, “Jamie, you are simply awesome and entertaining. You have earned your own recognition, because of ur hardwork and dedication, and not because ur a ” star kid”.” Another commented, “You are most talented starkid i have seen till now.. Love love.” One fan wrote, “Just too good…thank God at least some star kids got real talent which is worth watching…keep uploading some more videos..I’m laughing my heart out.Btw sonam Kapoor and asha bhosle mimicry were too good and now this farah khan is absolutely.”

Jamie had also appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show, where she wowed the audience with her impeccable comic timing.