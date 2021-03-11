“I don’t think he did anything wrong”: Twitter trends #ISupportSonuSood after actor trolled by right-wing brigade for tweet on Maha Shivratri

Fans of actor Sonu Sood on Thursday trended hashtag #ISupportSonuSood after he faced intense trolling from India’s right-wing brigade for his tweet on Hindu festival Maha Shivratri. 

This was after Sonu tweeted in Hindi wishing everyone on the occasion of Maha Shivratri as he wrote, “Celebrate Maha Shivratri by helping someone and not by forwarding the photo of Lord Shiva. Om Namah Shivay.”

Sonu’s well-meaning tweet went viral in no time clocking close to one lakh likes and thousands of shares on the microblogging site. But the Hindutva fanatics took offence to Sonu’s tweet and trended #WhoTheHellAreUSonuSood. Soon, Sonu’s fans began to use the same hashtag by highlighting the actor’s heroics during the nationwide lockdown last year.

Sonu had assumed a cult status during the nationwide lockdown last year when he single-handedly rescued thousands of migrant workers stuck in different states in the absence of public transportation. He had used his personal expense to make arrangements for transportation to ferry these hapless migrant workers.

On the work front, Sonu will next be seen in Telugu film Archarya also featuring Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal. The film is scheduled to release in May this year.

