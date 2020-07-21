“I don’t know this new Kangana”: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap lashes out at Queen actress after Kangana Ranaut targets Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt in interview on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has hit out at Kangana Ranaut for her arrogance saying that the Queen actress was being manipulated by everyone. Kangana had recently lashed out at the ‘suicide gang’ of Bollywood as she took a potshot at Mahesh Bhatt and Karan Johar in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Sharing an old interview of Kangana, Kashyap wrote in Hindi, “I watched Kangana’s interview yesterday. She used to be a very good friend at one point of time. She used to visit me to boost my morale during every film. But I do not know this new Kangana. And I just saw this frightening interview that she gave soon after Manikarnika‘s release.”

Kashyap continued, “Those who are unable to show Kangana a mirror and busy massaging her ego are finishing her. I don’t want to say anything more. She is talking nonsense. People like her end up like this. Since I am very fond of her, I am unable to digest (these shenanigans). Rest, you say or don’t say.”

In his concluding tweet, Kashyap reminded Kangana how she was being manipulated by everyone around her. He wrote, ” Enough is enough team Kangana, that’s all I would say. If even your family members or your friends are unable to see this reality then there’s one reality. The reality is that everyone is using you and there’s no one who you can call your own. Rest, it’s all your choice. You are free to abuse me.”

In an interview to Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami, Kangana had lashed out at Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt for the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.