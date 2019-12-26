‘I don’t give a f**k’: British Pakistani boxer Amir Khan to trolls after Christmas greetings trigger controversy

British Pakistani boxer Amir Khan has lashed out at his critics after he faced incessant trolling for wishing fans ‘Merry Christmas.’ Reacting angrily to the criticism aimed at him, Amir said that he could not care much about his trolls.

Amir, who won the Olympic silver medal in Athens at the age of 17 in 2004, wrote on Twitter, “So shocked by all the hate I’m getting on my Twitter & instagram for wishing everyone Merry Christmas and posting a picture with my family in Christmas outfits. Just want to tell those people ‘I don’t give a f**k’.”

So shocked by all the hate I’m getting on my Twitter & instagram for wishing everyone Merry Christmas and posting a picture with my family in Christmas outfits. Just want to tell those people ‘I don’t give a f**k’ — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) December 26, 2019

While extending Christmas greetings, Amir had shared a video on Instagram with a caption that read, “It’s Christmas 🎄 Have a wonderful Christmas everyone. #christmasspirit #santacostume #happyholidays.”

No sooner did he share his Christmas greetings, his Muslims fans began to troll him incessantly. One wrote, “Are you Muslim or Christian??? What a Christmas brother @amirkingkhan??” Another wrote, “This is haraam. Suppose to be Muslim.”

Amir is known to be a practicing Muslim sportsperson and had performed Umrah with his wife in July this year. Sharing a photo with his wife from Makkah, Amir had written, “Performing Umrah with my wife @FaryalxMakhdoom #Pilgrimage #SaudiArabia #Makkah.”

Amir, whose parents hailed from Pakistan, was born in Bolton in England. His cousin Sajid Mahmood represented England cricket team as a fast bowler.