“I couldn’t have asked for a better Pithoo”: When Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan wrote moving post for co-star Sushant Singh Rajput

The news of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committing suicide has stunned the Indian film industry. From union ministers from political parties, everyone is busy paying their condolences to the deceased actor. The 34-year-old actor was reported to be suffering from depression. Sushant, who successfully made his career transition from television to films, had also featured opposite Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan in her debut film Kedarnath in 2018. The film had collected more than Rs 100 crore at the box office. Commemorating one year of the film, Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan had written a moving post for co-star Sushant Singh Rajput saying that “I couldn’t have asked for a better Pithoo.”

Last year, Sushant had reportedly triggered a controversy by allegedly unfollowing Sara on Instagram. Sushant’s decision to unfollow Sara on Instagram in March last year had caused quite a flutter in Bollywood. Although the reasons for his spectacular fallout with Sara was not clear, a report by India Today had blamed the latter’s ‘over-possessiveness’ for the break-up. The report had claimed that Sara was ‘over-possessive’ and tried to keep ‘too many tabs on Sushant.’

“Sara and Sushant were very fond of each other, maybe it was too good that it won’t last. The fights were only minor disagreements in the past and one felt that they would beat the low tide, but of late their differences acquired loud overtones. Things finally came to a sorry pass when they suddenly stopped talking to each other. Who knows, they might kiss and make up— but for now, it’s really bad. And, neither of the two is even trying to take the first step and mend the broken bridge,” India Today had quoted a close source as saying.

However, Sara had continued to follow Sushant on Instagram. In fact, She had written a moving note on the completion of one year of Kedarnath. In a long Instagram post Sara had particularly thanked Sushant for his help during the shooting of Kedarnath. “She had written, I can’t believe it’s been a year since everyone met Mukku for the first time. Kedarnath has been and will always remain an integral part of me. Thank you @gattukapoor and @kanika.d for making me meet, imbibe and portray Mukku @sushantsinghrajput I truly appreciate all that you did to support me and help me consistently throughout this journey, I couldn’t have asked for a better Pithoo to carry me through all of this!”