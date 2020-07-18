“Applaud Kangana Ranaut..A ‘powerful’ person tried to destroy my career”: Simi Garewal drops bombshell amidst nepotism debate; Arnab Goswami’s interview post Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Bollywood actor and popular TV host, Simi Garewal, has dropped a bombshell by claiming that a ‘powerful’ person in the Hindi film industry had tried to ‘destroy’ her career. Her stunning claim came after Kangana Ranaut launched a tirade against some of the big names in Bollywood including Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt and Javed Akhtar as she alleged the existence of a ‘suicide gang’ in the Hindi film industry during an interview with Arnab Goswami of Republic TV.

Reacting to Kangana’s attack, Simi Garewal said, “I applaud #KanganaRanaut who is braver & bolder than I am. Clapping hands signClapping hands signOnly I know how a ‘powerful’ person has viciously tried to destroy my career. I stayed silent. Because I am not so brave…”

Her subsequent tweet read, “I don’t know what all of you felt after watching #KanganaSpeaksToArnab ..but it has left me quite depressed..I’m distraught at what #SushantSingRajput endured .. and also what many ‘outsiders’ go through in Bollywood.. it must change!

Speaking to Arnab Goswami of Republic TV, Kangana had said, “I call this gang ‘suicide gang’. (Javed) Akhtar called me to his house and said clearly, ‘If you don’t apologise to Hrithik Roshan, you will have to commit suicide. They will put you in jail, they have found evidence.’ I asked him, ‘What evidence? What have I done?’. To this, Javed Akhtar said, “Tera mooh kaala ho jaayega, tu jaayegi kaha?”(“You will be disgraced, where will you go?”)

Attacking Karan Johar and Mahesh Bhatt, Kangana said, “Sushant’s girlfriend at the time Rhea in her statement mentioned Mahesh Bhatt. How is he related? Bhatt’s first AD has written how Bhatt used to counsel him. Who was Mahesh Bhatt in Sushant’s life? ‘You are not drifting but drowning, like Parveen Babi’, Bhatt’s AD said that. Even Abhishek Kapur said, “His death was a complete dismantling of a fragile mind.” Rajeev Masand called him a ‘rapist’, ‘drug addict’ in his blind items, aren’t they accountable for their claims?”

Sushant’s body was found inside his house on 14 June. The 34-year-old actor from Bihar had made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che before acting in successful films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, PK, Raabta and Kedarnath among others.