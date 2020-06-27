“I am very interested in politics”: Rare video of 21-year-old Smriti Irani in Miss India contest goes viral, Ekta Kapoor shares with profound note

Union Minister Smriti Irani may have become a feisty politician today but not many know that she had set her eyes on politics as a beauty queen at the age of 21 when she took part in the Miss India contest. This has been revealed by Irani’s former TV producer Ekta Kapoor as she shared a rare throwback video of Irani setting the stage on fire with her moves.

In the video, Irani, the contestant number 11, is heard saying, “Good evening. I am Smriti and I am 21 years of age and I stand 5 feet 8 inch tall. I’m pursuing a degree in English literature and love adventure sports.”

She then goes on to say, “India, being a cauldron of culture and religions, it is of great interest to me… therefore, it goes without saying that I’m very interested in politics.” Years later, she became one of the most powerful politicians as she held several important ministries in the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While sharing the video, Ekta wrote, ” Appreciation Post for my friend Smriti Irani who started off not winning Miss India but went on to become a household name. This is for people who think that success comes easy…it is tough, it is hard but it comes to all those who work hard. Smriti became a household name, today is a minister. Her whole persona has changed into a powerful yet humble politician. But when she started off, she was a meek, shy, simple girl who had walked into Balaji…and we knew her smile would win hearts.

“Recently, a colleague of hers, who hasn’t worked with her, called her up for help, she immediately helped that person. That shows, even today she maintains relations with people who were working with her once. This humility and this attachment to her roots, makes her a fantastic person. So proud of you my friend!”

Irani replied with folded hands. Former Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan wrote, “I lovvveee her ❤️”

Irani became a household name when she starred in Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunkii…Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi TV series in 2001. The 44-year-old former model and TV actress later married businessman Zubin Irani.