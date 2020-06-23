An old video of Ranbir Kapoor launching a tirade against Karan Johar for making money by landing Bollywood stars in trouble on his show Koffee With Karan has gone viral on social media. The emergence of the old video assumes significance in light of Karan Johar and his controversial show facing widespread condemnation in the aftermath of the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Meanwhile, a video of actor Ranbir Kapoor slamming Karan Johar for his controversial show Koffee With Karan has surfaced. In the viral video, Ranbir is using disparaging words to lash out at Karan for making money out of a show at the cost of landing his guests in trouble. When asked if he is not tired of Koffee With Karan, Ranbir is heard saying, “I am. I am. ..I told him (Karan) I don’t want to come. Me and Anushka actually going to protest and get the entire film industry together to stop this because it’s not fair. He’s making money out of us. We come and we get screwed through the air. It’s not right.”

When asked about the list of goodies in the gift hamper, Ranbir says, “Nothing, ghanta you get there. Same iPhone you are getting.”

Reality Of So Called Coffee With Karan #karanjohar Forces Everyone To Come On Their Show And Speaks What he Wants To. Ranbir Said To Stop That It’s Not Fair. #FIRForSushantUnder302 pic.twitter.com/oaMKfWxVpq — 𝐊𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐚𝐍 𝐍𝐞𝐢𝐥 ( Missing Uh SSR) 😭💔 (@Neil_Panchtilak) June 22, 2020

Ranbir had appeared on Koffee With Karan in its fifth season with Ranveer Singh. He said he was forced to attend the show.

Soon after Sushant’s suicide on 14 June, many of his fans blamed the prevalent nepotism in Bollywood for the 34-year-old actor’s death. Many shared old clips of Koffee With Karan where stars such as Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor were seen making not-too-flattering remarks about Sushant.

Alia Bhatt was seen saying that whilst she will marry Ranbir Kapoor, she will prefer to kill Sushant and hook up with Ranveer Singh. Although this was a part of her response to an imaginary situation created by Karan, this did not go down well with fans. Since then, Alia has lost more than a million followers on Instagram where fans have been unfollowing the Raazi actress.

Karan Johar too has lost more than five lakh followers on Instagram.

Sonam, for her part, had expressed her ignorance about Sushant when Karan had asked her to say if she considered him hot.

Sushant’s body was found hanging inside his house on Sunday morning. The 34-year-old actor from Bihar had made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che before acting in successful films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, PK, Raabta and Kedarnath among others.