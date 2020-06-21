“I am nothing without you”: IAS topper Tina Dabi pens emotional note on Father’s Day; Husband Athar Aamir Khan remembers ‘mohabbat and dua’ from ‘Abha aur Abu’

IAS topper Tina Dabi and her husband Athar Aamir Khan took to Instagram on Sunday to share adorable Father’s Day photos with emotional messages but neither of them liked or commented on each other’s photos. This came after the popular civil servant from Delhi dropped Khan from her surname and removed the Kashmiri daughter-in-law reference from her Instagram bio.

Tina shared a video of herself cutting a cake with her father and a card wishing him ‘Happy Father’s Day’. Captioning the video and photos, Tina wrote, “Thank you for everything 🙏🏻 Happy Father’s Day. I am nothing without you and mumma ❤️”

No sooner did she share these adorable moments spent with her Dad, Tina’s fans began to shower her with red heart emojis. One wrote, “Your father looks like anupam kher ❤️” “I love you mam❤️ you are the best❤️❤️” wrote another fan. Another fan commented, “He is proud of you 🙏❤️”

As for her husband Athar, he also shared photos of his father and grandfather to mark the day reserved to celebrate fathers. He wrote, “Abha aur Abu. Sab inki mehnat, mohabbat aur dua! Bohat yaad aate hain (Everything is because of their hard work, love and prayers. I miss them a lot.)”

When asked Athar the difference between Abha and Abu, the civil servant from Kashmir replied, “Both mean father. I call my grandfather Abha and my father Abu.”

Tina Dabi had married the All India 2nd rank holder of her batch, Athar Aamir Khan, last year. She had added Khan to her surname after marrying Athar. Her Instagram bio later proudly described her as a Kashmiri bahu.