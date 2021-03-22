“I am called BJP actress..Modi never met me in my whole life”: Kangana Ranaut fact-checked by netizens for her claim after ‘accomplished’ filmmakers meet Sharad Pawar

Pro-BJP actor Kangana Ranaut has expressed her disappointment on not meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi after three prominent filmmakers of the Hindi film industry called on NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai. This was after Pawar shared a photo of himself with Anubhav Sinha, Hansal Mehta and Sudhir Mishra from his verified Twitter account.

While sharing the photo, Pawar wrote, “Accomplished film directors Anubhav Sinha, Sudhir Mishra and Hansal Meheta met Hon. @PawarSpeaks today. They discussed about the current political situation in the country.”

Accomplished film directors Anubhav Sinha, Sudhir Mishra and Hansal Meheta met Hon. @PawarSpeaks today. They discussed about the current political situation in the country. pic.twitter.com/o1Q79QTo30 — NCP (@NCPspeaks) January 25, 2020

Irked by three ‘accomplished’ filmmakers of Bollywood meeting one of the most powerful politicians in the country, appeared to irk Kangana, who took to Twitter to register her outrage as she highlighted how Modi had never met him despite she being called a BJP actress. She wrote, “Hamari politics is politics magar tumhari politics no politics ha ha. I am called BJP actress even though Modi never met me in my whole life except for two film events greetings. This picture should at least make these artists Sonia Sena nautanki company… nahi?”

But her claims of never meeting Modi did not go down well with Twitterati as they began to share her past photos with the Indian prime minister.

Ye shayad Hrithik Roshan ke saath Pic hai 😂 pic.twitter.com/yi37u2Cuao — Amrit Singh 🚜🏹🏹 (@Amrit91525966) March 21, 2021

I never met Modi.

Sadguru please help her. pic.twitter.com/QM7NCuFScw — PIOUS (@Apv_Goofy) March 21, 2021

3 photos and she is saying 2 events! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wAFIBW3Mhe — Ajinkya (@Spartan2point0) March 21, 2021

This is not the first time Kangana has been caught making false claims on social media. The controversial actor has had face considerable shame for her fake claims in the past. She is also facing several criminal cases for using her social media account to incite communal hatred in the country.