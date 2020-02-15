Hysterical Arnab Goswami snubs Sambit Patra on LIVE TV after BJP spokesperson demands apology for ‘thug’ jibe for PM Modi, Amit Shah

Remember Sudhir Chaudhary of Zee News, whose video of a complete meltdown on BJP’s defeat in Delhi as he slammed Delhi’s voters for not succumbing to the call of religious polarisation and poison-filled election campaign by the BJP? Chaudhary soon faced stiff competition from Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami, who was seen going hysterical a day after Arvind Kejriwal won another landslide in the Delhi assembly polls. However, the debate was marred by ‘Gujarati baniyas are thugs’ remarks by panelists from West Bengal. BJP’s Sambit Patra felt that the comment was meant for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and urged Goswami to force the panelist to apologise. But the Republic TV founder completely snubbed him.

Starting the debate, Goswami said, “Arvind Kejriwal has, by the scale of his victory, offered a delightful alternative route to election victories. Come on! Don’t tell me about the whole development agenda. It was not. The agenda was simple. Give everything free. Which is my hashtag tonight- #HowMuchFree. What Kejriwal said was ‘Give as much free.’

He added, “When you start giving all these things free, then you are only wetting the appetite. The concept of necessity is absolutely relative… Some people are saying, ‘we need free scooters to move around.’ Others are saying, ‘we need free laptops.’ Even the basic quota of fuel must be free.”

Goswami’s opening rant on Kejriwal lasted for more than five minutes. But, his hysterical start to the debate was soon overshadowed by BJP’s Sambit Patra, who took objection to a panelist addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah as Gujarati baniya, who were ‘thugs.’ Patra demanded an apology from the panelist.

Patra continued, “How dare you call Gujarati baniyas thug?” Goswami added, “Apologise, apologise for Gujarati baniya being a thug remark. Anirban, you have to apologise for that.”

Patra continued, “Sorry, you cannot call every Gujarati baniya a thug…Mr Goswami, this kind of comment should not be allowed.“

But Goswami ignored his plea and moved on to his other guest.

This was a big insult for the BJP’s controversial spokesperson, but he had no option but to remain quiet. Patra had earlier thanked Goswami for making him a national celebrity.